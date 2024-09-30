  • Subscribe
    Prisma Optimize

    Prisma Optimize

    AI-driven query analysis

    Prisma Optimize is a tool which integrates directly into your existing Prisma ORM client, measures the performance of database queries, and then shows you how to optimize with actionable tips, and an AI assistant to help you implement them.
    About this launch
    Prisma
    PrismaPrisma makes working with databases easy!
    Prisma Optimize by
    Prisma
    was hunted by
    Chris Messina
    in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Database. Made by
    Søren Bramer Schmidt
    ,
    Shane Neubauer
    and
    Nitin Gupta
    . Featured on October 17th, 2024.
    Prisma
    is rated 5/5 by 107 users. It first launched on January 17th, 2018.
