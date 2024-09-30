Launches
Prisma Optimize
Prisma Optimize
AI-driven query analysis
Prisma Optimize is a tool which integrates directly into your existing Prisma ORM client, measures the performance of database queries, and then shows you how to optimize with actionable tips, and an AI assistant to help you implement them.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Database
Prisma
Prisma
Prisma makes working with databases easy!
Prisma Optimize by
Prisma
was hunted by
Chris Messina
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Database
Søren Bramer Schmidt
Shane Neubauer
Nitin Gupta
. Featured on October 17th, 2024.
Prisma
5/5 ★
by 107 users. It first launched on January 17th, 2018.
Upvotes
30
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
