Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Primeforge
Primeforge
Google & Microsoft mailboxes for cold email
Visit
Upvote 86
Increase deliverability with Google and Microsoft mailboxes created for cold email with free, automated set up.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Email
•
Sales
•
Email Marketing
10% Off Mailboxes
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Primeforge
Google & Microsoft Mailboxes For Cold Email
Follow
86
Points
11
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Primeforge by
Primeforge
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Email
,
Sales
,
Email Marketing
. Made by
Frank Sondors
,
Daniel Sanchez
and
Dovydas Volodko
. Featured on May 29th, 2025.
Primeforge
is not rated yet. This is Primeforge's first launch.