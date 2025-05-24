Subscribe
Google & Microsoft mailboxes for cold email
Increase deliverability with Google and Microsoft mailboxes created for cold email with free, automated set up.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
EmailSalesEmail Marketing

Meet the team

About this launch
Google & Microsoft Mailboxes For Cold Email
Primeforge by
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Email, Sales, Email Marketing. Made by
Frank Sondors
,
Daniel Sanchez
and
Dovydas Volodko
. Featured on May 29th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Primeforge's first launch.