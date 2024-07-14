Launches
PricingTurbo.
PricingTurbo.
Hand-crafted videos for your SaaS pricing table features
We create feature-specific videos that show up when users hover over pricing table feature items. Instead of conventional, boring text tooltips, we use videos that drive better conversion.
Launched in
Marketing
SaaS
Video
by
PricingTurbo.
About this launch
PricingTurbo.
Hand-crafted videos for your SaaS pricing table features
PricingTurbo. by
PricingTurbo.
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Video
. Made by
Amrit Anandh
and
Vinodh David
. Featured on July 15th, 2024.
PricingTurbo.
is not rated yet. This is PricingTurbo.'s first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
