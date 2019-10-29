Deals
Preventive Health
A new health tool by Facebook
Health and Fitness
Facebook
Preventive Health is a new tool on Facebook that connects people to health resources and checkup recommendations from leading health organizations.
Featured
18 minutes ago
Facebook debuts tool to help you get health screenings
Facebook's new Preventive Health tool focuses specifically on cardiovascular health, cancer screening and seasonal health risks -- making recommendations such as when to get your cholesterol test or where to get a flu shot.
Facebook's new Preventive Health tool pushes people to advocate for their health
Starting today, Facebook will let users choose to get personalized reminders about health care tests and vaccines. The company's new Preventive Health tool focuses on getting people information about cancer screenings, heart checkups, and flu vaccines - all measures that could hopefully help people catch deadly conditions long before they become lethal.
