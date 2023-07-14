Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Premium Stoic Journaling Template
Premium Stoic Journaling Template

Premium Stoic Journaling Template

Daily journaling like Marcus Aurelius or Seneca

Free
Embed
Today, I am excited to present the Premium Stoic Journaling Template for Notion, an advanced tool designed to provide you with a holistic and cyclical approach to self-improvement.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Meditation
Notion
 by
Premium Stoic Journaling Template
UsabilityHub
UsabilityHub
Ad
Easily organize and schedule user interviews

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you so much for trusting my products! I appreciate your support and feedback!"

Premium Stoic Journaling Template
The makers of Premium Stoic Journaling Template
About this launch
Premium Stoic Journaling Template
Premium Stoic Journaling TemplateDaily Journaling like Marcus Aurelius or Seneca
0
reviews
23
followers
Premium Stoic Journaling Template by
Premium Stoic Journaling Template
was hunted by
Philipp Stelzel
in Health & Fitness, Meditation, Notion. Made by
Philipp Stelzel
. Featured on July 15th, 2023.
Premium Stoic Journaling Template
is not rated yet. This is Premium Stoic Journaling Template's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#280