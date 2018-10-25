Premium Email Templates by SendX

As a marketer, it is no longer optional to just focus on the copy. The competition is insane, and its gonna get even more competitive during the holidays!
Your Email Design plays a pivotal role in making your email convert better. The Premium Email Templates Package from SendX features Responsive and Ready-to-use templates built for just that!
Jitesh Dugar@jitesh_dugar · Indie Hacker
This is brilliant 👍 Bookmarked it for life! Nice to see such amazing contribution to the email marketing world by the cool SendX guys!
Mayank AgarwalMakerHiring@mayank25may · Co-Founder @sendxio
@jitesh_dugar Thanks man! Hope these templates can be used by the JustRide team for the upcoming Holiday season.
Jitesh Dugar@jitesh_dugar · Indie Hacker
Yes. Already put it across our marketing folks 🙂 I'm sure they'd be equally excited. Btw, JustRide is now Drivezy ✌
Mayank AgarwalMakerHiring@mayank25may · Co-Founder @sendxio
@jitesh_dugar oh yeah... Drivezy 😃
RohanMakerHiring@rohanstones
Thanks for hunting us Kevin! (@kwdinc) These Templates were built from the ground up to enable us marketers to run their email marketing campaigns at a MUCH faster and efficient manner. While at the same time, bring an increase in results this holiday season! You can browse the Templates by category, and Download all the templates at the click of a button. Do let me know your feedback on the templates here :)
Shashwat Gautam@shashwatgautam · Founder & COO, Collobe | Hunter
Amazing!
RohanMakerHiring@rohanstones
@shashwatgautam Thanks Shashwat! Glad you liked it :D
Nuno Sancha@nunosancha · ( * - *) _________________ get it?
When I landed on SendX website for the first time the promise these guys had in their landing page was simple: -we make sure that you can do advanced and powerful stuff even if you are not a pro-marketer. And they keep on doing it. They don't mind to go the extra mile for you, and every feature they launch will do complicated stuff in the backend but it is a simple step for the user, like click a button. Now they have decided that if you lack the patience or the skills to design your emails for a campaign there is no problem, they do it for you. You just have to change a few words and pictures and BAM! you have a beautiful and well designed email.
Mayank AgarwalMakerHiring@mayank25may · Co-Founder @sendxio
@nunosancha Thanks for the kind words man!
Shivam Garg@shivam_garg · Tech Addict
This looks super cool! With the holiday season coming soon... this is a gold mine for email marketers. Thanks for making this guys.
Mayank AgarwalMakerHiring@mayank25may · Co-Founder @sendxio
Thanks @shivam_garg 😃
