Premast Plus

Access tons of design elements inside your PowerPoint

Premast Plus Add-in saves you the hassle of searching, it inspires you to stay in one place and create Professional and unlimited PowerPoint designs. Plus contains tons of templates, graphics, icons, and images all editable for fast and effortless results.
Discussion
Momen Elshamy
Maker
Hello Makers and Hunters! 👋 I'm excited to work with @samir_soliman and Premast Team to launch our new product here with you guys on Product Hunt. Introducing "Premast Plus" a design tool that saves you time and effort when working with PowerPoint. It all started when I realized how much people with no professional designers' experience need to control and create their own content. Creating a comprehensive platform seemed to be the perfect and most effective thing to do, so we did it! 💪 Premast Plus Includes: - Professional ready-made templates that you can edit - Outstanding Graphics to visualize your content - A variety of Icons - Unique Images - Unlimited Options to create PowerPoint designs. We are planning to get bigger and ultimate but as a first step Premast Plus, PowerPoint Add-in is Launched to help content creators and Presentation builders to grow. Premast Plus goes wherever you are (MAC, Windows & Online) PowerPoint, create Presentations in a SNAP! We would love to hear from you in the comments down below, your feedback and your recommendations 🤩 🙏
Samir Soliman
Hunter
Thanks @momen_elshamy I really appreciate your effort, good luck for us today 🙏
