Premast Plus
Access tons of design elements inside your PowerPoint
Momen Elshamy
Maker
Hello Makers and Hunters! 👋 I'm excited to work with @samir_soliman and Premast Team to launch our new product here with you guys on Product Hunt. Introducing "Premast Plus" a design tool that saves you time and effort when working with PowerPoint. It all started when I realized how much people with no professional designers' experience need to control and create their own content. Creating a comprehensive platform seemed to be the perfect and most effective thing to do, so we did it! 💪 Premast Plus Includes: - Professional ready-made templates that you can edit - Outstanding Graphics to visualize your content - A variety of Icons - Unique Images - Unlimited Options to create PowerPoint designs. We are planning to get bigger and ultimate but as a first step Premast Plus, PowerPoint Add-in is Launched to help content creators and Presentation builders to grow. Premast Plus goes wherever you are (MAC, Windows & Online) PowerPoint, create Presentations in a SNAP! We would love to hear from you in the comments down below, your feedback and your recommendations 🤩 🙏
Hunter
Thanks @momen_elshamy I really appreciate your effort, good luck for us today 🙏
