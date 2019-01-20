Practical Guide to Data-Driven Content Marketing
How to develop & refine your content strategy based on data
SEMrush conducted surveys with experts from around the world, allowing them to formalize the standard workflow of content marketing professionals. Using all of this experience, they created this guide to help marketers develop and refine content marketing strategy based on trustworthy data step-by-step.
This guide is developed for: Content Writers — This guide allows you to find out what exactly to focus on while creating content and how to quickly assess the performance of your articles. Editors — You will learn how to plan and create content that connects with your target audience and make sure it performs well in search results. Content Strategists — This guide will tell you how to plan your strategy the most efficient way, discover the essential components, and see how data helps to make your strategy more effective and contribute to your overall goals faster.
