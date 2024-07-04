Launches
Potato: Shopping List
Potato: Shopping List
Simple shopping list utility app
Potato is a simple shopping list utility app. Just add items to your list at home, and when shopping, tick them off as you place them in your cart. No ads. No tracking.
Productivity
Lifestyle
Shopping
About this launch
