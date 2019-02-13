Postscript is like Mailchimp for SMS. It allows ecommerce companies to easily setup fully-compliant SMS & MMS marketing. Already live on Shopify & other platforms, Postscript works with thousands of ecommerce merchants, helping them increase sales. Merchants see very high engagement–averaging 95% open rates and 20% click-thru rates.
Elizabeth S Hunker@elizabethhunker · elizabeth.ai
Nice. So, it's like an a-political @Hustle? @katmanalac @ringmybeller @adamturnerla @cdturns
alex bellerMaker@ringmybeller · Co-Founder/President of Postscript
@hustle @katmanalac @adamturnerla @cdturns @elizabethhunker Hey Elizabeth! Yeah-sorta! I would say it's Hustle for ecommerce companies, which means it can do lots of ecommerce specific stuff (abandoned carts, welcome series, product drops, etc).
alex bellerMaker@ringmybeller · Co-Founder/President of Postscript
Hey Everyone, one of the makers of Postscript here along with @cdturns and @adamturnerla. Even though Postscript feels more like a b2b tool, it's really aimed at marketers and ecommerce folks (often makers themselves). Postscript helps them speak directly to their customers, sharing things like new products, shipping notifications, and even having 1:1 conversations–all via text message. The early results have been awesome, so we're exccited to share with the Product Hunt community. Looking forward to your comments and questions!
