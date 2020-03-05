Discussion
Hi PH!🐱👓 If you are familiar with my apps already, you should have probably noticed they are all about health, mindfulness, and productivity. Moreover, I am for a science-based approach to creating my products. This one is not an exception. 😄 🌎The world is moving fast and it won’t slow down. So we try to speed up to match the pace of the action around us. We’re too busy with too much but have too little time. We stay up until 3 am trying to answer all the emails. We twitter, we facebook, and we link-in. We scan news websites to make sure we stay up to date. And we lose our focus each time we hear the beep or vibration of a new text message. But trying to catch it all is counterproductive. By now, we all know multitasking doesn’t work unless two things you’re doing don’t tax the same parts of your brain. Never before has it been so crucial to be grounded and intentional and to know what’s important. And never before has it been so vital to say “No 💜 Posity is your personal diary where you can not only share your thoughts and feelings, reflect on your life, but also it helps you stay focused on what's important to YOU and think POSITIVE. 🌞 If you stay consistent, it will transform you from who you are to whom you want to be within 3 steps: ❗ Step 1. Fill in Focus and Ignore lists. Review them each morning along with your daily plans, if you are serious about changing your life. 📝Step 2. Design your daily plans around what’s important. Resist the distractions and learn to be less reactive. 💭Step 3. Reflect on your day in the evening, recalling what went well and what didn’t. Add the mood of your day, image or tag to print them on your memory and calendar. 🧡💛💙💚💜 Mood map is an awesome and funny feature that contributes to the improvement of your emotional intelligence and hence becoming more mindful. If you are interested to learn more about the concept and recent studies we based on, I am happy to provide some extra details in the comments. 🐱 👇 I am happy to provide a promo code to use all extra features for you for free for 1 year! Leave your email or twitter below and I'll send you one! 💖 I will appreciate any feedback and am open to a discussion!
