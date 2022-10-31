Products
Ranked #8 for today
Popsy Illustrations
100% free vector illustrations
Free vector illustrations from Popsy. Completely free to use in personal or commercial projects. Choose from 16 colors. Easy embed into Notion.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Graphics & Design
,
Illustration
+4 by
Popsy
About this launch
Popsy
No-code website builder that works like Notion
14
reviews
1.5K
followers
Follow for updates
Popsy Illustrations by
Popsy
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Design Tools
,
Graphics & Design
,
Illustration
. Made by
Urban Rotnik
,
Ajda Zajc
,
Toni Mlakar
,
Polona Jeločnik
,
Gal
,
Miha Mlakar
and
Mourad
. Featured on November 2nd, 2022.
Popsy
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on September 1st, 2022.
