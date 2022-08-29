Products
Popsy
Ranked #1 for today
Popsy
No-code website builder that works like Notion
Free Options
Stats
Popsy is a website builder with a Notion-like editor. Just start typing and create professional websites in seconds. Customize fonts & colors, add navbar, buttons, icons, custom backgrounds and publish to a custom domain. All with no code.
Launched in
Website Builder
,
Maker Tools
,
No-Code
+1 by
Popsy
About this launch
Popsy
No-code website builder that works like Notion
Popsy by
Popsy
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Website Builder
,
Maker Tools
,
No-Code
. Made by
Miha Mlakar
,
Mourad
,
Toni Mlakar
,
Urban Rotnik
,
Ajda Zajc
,
Polona Jeločnik
and
Gal
. Featured on September 1st, 2022.
Popsy
is not rated yet. This is Popsy's first launch.
Upvotes
260
Comments
89
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#18
