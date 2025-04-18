Launches
Pontoon
Data sharing made easy
Visit
Upvote 62
Connect, transform, and deliver data anywhere – no APIs, no code, no headaches. Your product’s data, delivered exactly where your customers need it.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Analytics
Data
Business Intelligence
50% off new subscriptions
Meet the team
About this launch
Data sharing made easy
62
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Pontoon by
was hunted by
Kalan MacRow
in
Analytics
Data
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Kalan MacRow
and
Alex Driedger
. Featured on April 21st, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Pontoon's first launch.