Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Pomo Productivity
Pomo Productivity
A physical timer that blocks distracting websites
Visit
Upvote 4
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Distraction is unfair. You might blame your lack of discipline, but you shouldn’t. It’s the strength of the algorithms, it’s their power to lure you in their endless feeds. I present Pomo, a physical website blocker.
Launched in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Hardware
by
Pomo Productivity
About this launch
Pomo Productivity
A physical timer that blocks distracting websites
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Pomo Productivity by
Pomo Productivity
was hunted by
Tycho
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Hardware
. Made by
Tycho
. Featured on October 11th, 2022.
Pomo Productivity
is not rated yet. This is Pomo Productivity's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#68
Report