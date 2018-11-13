Log InSign up
Pomo.chat

A Pomodoro radio for coders and makers 🍅 🎶

I made my own productivity tool to fit my work routine:

🎼 Music: 1 hour mixes

⏸️ Break: every hour

🗨️ Chat : with other makers during breaks

It's like making 55 minutes 🍅 Pomodoros, everyone at the same time, so I called it pomo.chat.

  • Vincent Denise
    Vincent Denise📖 @threader_app
    Pros: 

    Telegram integration + good tunes while you are coding

    Cons: 

    none

    Stay focused on what you do and don’t forget to take a break.

    Vincent Denise has used this product for one week.
WilliamMaker@wimgz · Compulsive maker
Hello Hunters! For a while my work routine has been this: 🎵Find some good music on Youtube 🤫 (Try to) focus and remove all distractions ⏸️ Take some breaks to log what I've done, and go chat with friends So I thought maybe we can do this together, all at the same time? 🤔 So I made an app for that: 🎶 A long mix of 55min to focus without interruption (you can vote for your favorite tunes) 🍅 A Pomodoro timer to remember to focus and take breaks 🤪 A chat so you can blow off some steam with other makers during breaks (but only during breaks! The bot will mute message posted during focus hours) It's like making 55 min 🍅 Pomodoros, all at the same time, with the same music! So I called it pomo.chat
Anne-Laure Le Cunff@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
@wimgz This is really cool! Built to scratch your own itch but genuinely useful.
WilliamMaker@wimgz · Compulsive maker
@anthilemoon Thanks!
Vincent Denise@yesnoornext · 📖 @threader_app
G O O D O O D O D D W O R K O R K R K K
WilliamMaker@wimgz · Compulsive maker
@yesnoornext Thanks! 🍅🍅🍅 🍅🍅 🍅
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
LOVE this idea. Super simple and a creative way to build social accountability. Well done, @wimgz. 👏
WilliamMaker@wimgz · Compulsive maker
@rrhoover Thanks! I was scratching my own itch and thought it's better together! 💪
Dan Coman@dancoman
Can I integrate this into my team's Telegram group chat?
WilliamMaker@wimgz · Compulsive maker
@dancoman Hey! How do you think this should look like?
Dan Coman@dancoman
@wimgz Like a Telegram plugin for micro-sprints :) Should work the same as it does now, is it doable you think?
WilliamMaker@wimgz · Compulsive maker
@dancoman Well you could post the link every hour in your telegram channel, that's the simplest way to do it for now..
Dan Coman@dancoman
@wimgz What link are you referring to?
WilliamMaker@wimgz · Compulsive maker
@dancoman pomo.chat
Hyper@anglesverse · Invitime
Great, this saves me time looking for music on Spotify. Just enter the mood and ship
