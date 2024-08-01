Launches
PolygrAI
PolygrAI
Digital Polygraph Powered by AI
PolygrAI is an AI-powered digital polygraph that delivers real-time deception risk assessment and sentiment analysis during meetings and interviews, analyzing behavioral cues to enhance decision-making.
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Security
PolygrAI
PolygrAI
Digital Polygraph Powered by AI
PolygrAI by
PolygrAI
Asen
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Security
Asen
. Featured on August 8th, 2024.
PolygrAI
4.4/5 ★
by 25 users. It first launched on July 27th, 2023.
42
12
