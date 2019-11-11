Discussion
Patrick Mrozowski
Hey there PH, I’m Patrick a co-founder and ceo of Point! We built Point because we felt that banking lacked the amazing experience and level of service that top consumer companies like Apple, Casper and Warby Parker bring to their customers. Traditionally banking is an antiquated and monotonous industry but as the mobile generation is coming into adulthood we are not willing to settle for less in terms of bad customer service, dated technology, and lack of transparency. Point is starting off with the basics and building a better debit card experience; one that is rewarding, safe, and transparent. Aligning our incentives with customers to help them steer clear of debt and encourage responsible spending is at the core of our values so naturally a debit card is a great starting place. Point offers a new type of debit card that allows you to earn amazing rewards at your favorite brands, doesn’t charge foreign transaction or annual fees, and gives you zero liability protection on all your purchases. Excited to get your feedback on Point! TO SIGNUP FOR POINT USE INVITE CODE PH2019 The first 100 signups get 500 pts!
Been using Point for a couple months and love it!
@brian_vallelunga Thanks for the support Brian, we're pumped to have you as an early user!
