Podpod Turn anything into a podcast

Podpod turns the things you don’t have time to read into podcasts. Just add podpod.me/ in front of any article URL, or forward a newsletter to your personal podpod email and it’s turned into an episode with AI hosts and delivered straight to your podcast app.

Free Options Launch tags: Newsletters • Notes • Artificial Intelligence 1 Month Free

