Maker
Hello, hello! I'm Bradley - one of the founders and CEO of Podchaser, writing you from Louisville, KY. Podchaser was born on a Reddit thread in r/podcasts discussing the ability to rate and review individual podcast episodes. From that thread, I met our CTO Ben, a talented, bearded developer in Australia. After putting our heads together, we assembled a team from across the globe and decided to tackle a much more ambitious project - becoming the agnostic source of crucial metadata in podcasting. We got to building custom lists with annotations, a universal ratings system, a crowd-sourced credits system now boasting 3M+ credits, easy ways to follow friends, and more! Now, all of that hard work comes together with The Feed! The goal of The Feed is to unearth the goldmine of long-forgotten backlog content while also displaying what's new and topical in podcasting. We hope you enjoy and we'll be hanging around for any questions! Boomer lives!
@bradley_davis amazing! congrats on the launch :)
@bradley_davis Congratulations on the launch!!! ;) awesome
Absolutely beautiful UI, this is exactly how social podcasting should be! The podcast content is aggregated structured perfectly across the platform.
This is going to be the future for finding podcasts, really worth the time setting up for any fellow creators. It has a feature that allows you to note other podcasts you have been a guest in. Really great for getting exposure to your story across the podcastting world! Please keep this going. (I am not able to find where to create my Podchaser badge as seen in the blog post, is this still an active feature?)
@steven_fage Hi Steven, thanks for the kind words! You can grab your Podchaser badge by claiming your podcast (there's a button on its page) and then clicking your profile picture on the top right and selecting "my podcasts". You'll be able to manage your podcast, create a badge, and add custom categories. Hope that helps!
