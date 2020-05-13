Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Tom ~
Maker
Hi makers! 👋 I created Podcastpage.io to help podcasters build powerful podcast websites in minutes. I've been creating tools for podcasters for several years, and noticed there's a major gap between what podcasters need and the available solutions - There are free "Mini Sites" offered by the podcast hosting companies, but these are far too simple, without essential customization options. On the other hand, popular CMS solutions (WordPress, WebFlow, Wix, Squarespace) were either too complex for some users, or simply lacking core features for podcasters. Podcastpage.io helps solve these pain points for podcasters, and offers an easy no-code tool to build beautiful, yet powerful podcast websites in minutes. (Wrapped in modern web tools - a global CDN, Tailwind CSS, built-in SEO, etc.) Check a couple of demo websites created in just a few minutes of work: https://producthunt-demo.podcast... https://indiehackers-demo.podcas... Happy to address any feedback or questions! Tom @podcastpage
UpvoteShare
Wow! Awesome product! Do I have to host my podcast with you or can I use my existing host?
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Thanks for stopping by @alex_kogan1! You can use any podcast hosting provider with Podcastpage. We support all existing hosts. We do host the websites, not the podcasts.
Upvote (1)Share