discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Marin Smiljanic
MakerSoftware Engineer. Ex-Amazon. AI/ML.
Hey PH! 👋 We’ve launched a podcast search engine with a twist. We actually aggregate and transcribe the podcasts, and allow users to access the transcripts as well as search them. Basically, you can find exact timestamps where something occurs and start listening from there. Some highlight features: - View the full transcripts of the podcast - Search the contents, not just metadata - Find exact timestamps for phrases inside the podcasts We currently index around ten very popular podcasts (The Joe Rogan Experience, Lex Fridman, Dan Carlin) and we’ll be adding more, as well as backfilling old episodes. The site is free to use and does not require registration. Try it out and let me know how you like it! Thank you! 🙏
Share