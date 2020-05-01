Podcast Preview Bot by Headliner

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
baileydrake
Maker
Hi Product Hunters, We bring to you Headliner’s robot child, built to help podcaster’s promote their new episodes and for podcast listener’s to be able to discover new podcast by hearing a short clip of the pod episode first. The 🤖 takes tweets with podcast episode links and transforms them into 30 second Headliner clips. Some things we are working on are: ✂️Improved Clip Selection 🔁Retweet with comment to call the bot 🔮Varied/Different Clips We welcome any feedback and would love to hear how you would like to see the bot improved. Happy Tweeting & Listening
Upvote (1)Share
This is great! Exactly what I've been looking for for my upcoming podcast show. Excited to put it to use! :)
Upvote (1)Share
Thank you HEADLINER for creating tools that the PEOPLE can use to promote our projects
Upvote (1)Share