Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Podcast Genie
Podcast Genie
From topic to podcast in minutes
Visit
Upvote 25
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Easily turn ideas into high-quality podcasts using our AI tool—no equipment or expertise needed. Save time and focus on your content. Podcasting is made simple, setting either 1 or 2 AI podcasting hosts. and even create podcasts on recent events.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
by
Podcast Genie
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Podcast Genie
From Topic to Podcast in Minutes
0
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
Podcast Genie by
Podcast Genie
was hunted by
Ritesh Kanjee
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
. Made by
Ritesh Kanjee
. Featured on October 17th, 2024.
Podcast Genie
is not rated yet. This is Podcast Genie's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report