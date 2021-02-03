discussion
Daniel Gefen
Daniel Gefen
Best way to get booked as a guest on hundreds of podcasts!
Hi I'm Daniel Gefen and I'm excited to invite you to join PodBooker.com - the easiest way to find and get booked on podcasts! As a HOST you can quickly find and book guests on your podcast. As a GUEST you can quickly find and get booked on relevant podcasts. - Create Personalized Podcast/Guest Profile Pages - Find the Perfect Podcasts/Guests in Seconds - Reach Out Directly to Hosts/Guests - Keep Track of Your Bookings and Stay Organized - Showcase Your Podcast Appearances - Get Reviews from Hosts and Get Booked on Bigger Shows We have over 1700 users so far and 4000+ podcast guest booking requests on the platform in just 3 months! It's FREE to signup so head over to Podbooker.com and start getting booked on some great podcasts! Happy Podcasting :) Daniel Gefen Co-Founder, PodBooker.com
Awesome product and an awesome team! I've been an early user of this software and it is so smooth and just gets the job done. If you're looking to get on podcasts, you won't find a better way.
Amazing platform and a growing list of podcasts to get booked on. AWESOME!!