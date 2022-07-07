Products
Home
→
Product
→
PocketBase
Ranked #12 for today
PocketBase
Open Source realtime backend in 1 file
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
PocketBase is an open source Go backend that has embedded realtime database, files and users management, admin UI and REST-ish API, all compiled in 1 portable executable.
You could think of it as a lightweight alternative to Firebase or Supabase.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
by
PocketBase
About this launch
PocketBase
Open Source realtime backend in 1 file
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
PocketBase by
PocketBase
was hunted by
Gani Georgiev
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Gani Georgiev
. Featured on July 8th, 2022.
PocketBase
is not rated yet. This is PocketBase's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#107
Report