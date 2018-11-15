Pocket Casts 7
Version 7 of Pocket Casts comes with a huge update
Pocket Casts 7 is finally here and it comes packed with a ton of new updates, including the ability to browse through series, greater Apple Watch support, you can now play without subscribing, because subscribing is so 2015 and of course cross platform syncing.
Pocket Casts for iOS adds Siri Shortcuts, syncing, improved discovery, moreOn the heels of an update to Castro Podcasts yesterday, third-party podcasts app Pocket Casts has today received a major update to version 7.0. The update includes support for Siri Shortcuts, discovery improvements, syncing support, and much more.
9to5Mac
Pocket Casts v7 beta gets a complete redesign, episode search, play without subscribing, and morePocket Casts has long been a go-to podcast player for many Android users, but it hasn't seen any appreciable visual updates for years. That changes today.... by Ryan Whitwam in Applications, News
Android Police - Android news, reviews, apps, games, phones, tablets
One of the best podcast apps, Pocket Casts, just got a big redesignSeveral months after the podcast app Pocket Casts was acquired by a mix of public radio stations, today marks the release of a major update. Version 7.0 brings with it a revamped design and a handful of new improvements that frequent podcast listeners will appreciate.
The Verge
- Pros:
Great Interface, Simply Perfect! Easy to find podcasts, universal as it works on all operating systems I know :)Cons:
None during the last 4 years :)
Did I mention they write the craziest update logs! This is best podcast player I've ever used! I have been using it for many years now & can't recommend it enough. I was on V7 beta for a good while now & can say that's a huge update!Rami M. Amin has used this product for one year.
Hunter
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Where's the Apple style promo AD huh? Really exciting news, the removing of the need to subscribe is a big thing, is there any way to stay connected to the podcast as it uploads?
shawn roos@shawnroos · Making dat Product.
I love this app already and can't imagine it getting much better, but I'm looking forward to being proved wrong!
Souleymane Sidibe@soulesidibe · Android developer, Kotlin enthusiast.
I use Pocket Cast for several years now(58 days listened) and it's the best podcast app! I've receive the last update yesterday and it damn beautiful! I was asking for a real sync between the app and the web/mac app. It's now real. Yay! My current listening playlist is automatically synched. Thanks to the team!
