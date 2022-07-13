Products
PlusIdentity Browser Extension
Auto-login into websites right from Slack!
PlusIdentity is excited to share their newest feature, the browser extension! Together with the Slack app + web app, it brings you new functionalities such as auto-login and autofill.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Slack
,
Security
by
PlusIdentity
About this launch
PlusIdentity
Password manager on Slack, built for teams
14
reviews
5
followers
PlusIdentity Browser Extension by
PlusIdentity
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Browser Extensions
,
Slack
,
Security
. Made by
Channy Hong
and
Ike Jin Park
. Featured on July 14th, 2022.
PlusIdentity
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on March 10th, 2022.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#95
