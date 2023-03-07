Products
Home
→
Product
→
Plus New Tab
Plus New Tab
Replace your new tab with a personalized dashboard
Visit
Free
Turn your new tab into a personalized dashboard in 60 seconds. Take Snapshots of any app or website, pin them to your new tab, and keep track of everything you need in one place. Plus automatically keeps the Snapshots up-to-date.
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Plus
The makers of Plus New Tab
About this launch
Plus
Live Snapshots of any app or website in your new tab
Plus New Tab by
Plus
was hunted by
Dan Li
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Dan Li
Daniel Alvarez Øllgaard
Chloe Qi
Kevin Zweerink
Daniel Øllgaard
. Featured on March 13th, 2023.
Plus
is not rated yet. This is Plus's first launch.
