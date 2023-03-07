Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Plus New Tab
Plus New Tab
Ranked #1 for today

Plus New Tab

Replace your new tab with a personalized dashboard

Free
Embed
Turn your new tab into a personalized dashboard in 60 seconds. Take Snapshots of any app or website, pin them to your new tab, and keep track of everything you need in one place. Plus automatically keeps the Snapshots up-to-date.
Launched in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, Productivity
Plus
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"How many apps do you visit every day? Would it be helpful to consolidate them all in one place?"

Plus New Tab
The makers of Plus New Tab
About this launch
Plus
Plus New Tab by
Plus
was hunted by
Dan Li
in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, Productivity. Made by
Dan Li
,
Daniel Alvarez Øllgaard
,
Chloe Qi
,
Kevin Zweerink
and
Daniel Øllgaard
. Featured on March 13th, 2023.
Plus
is not rated yet. This is Plus's first launch.
