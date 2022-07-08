Products
Plug & Play by Swapstack
Plug & Play by Swapstack
Pre-approved affiliate deals for your newsletter
Set up and run high-paying affiliate deals in your newsletter in
minutes.
💰 Pre-approved, high-paying affiliate deals you can run anytime.
✍️ Maintain creative control of how the ads look & feel.
📆 Get paid at the end of each month.
Launched in
Newsletters
,
Marketing
,
Advertising
by
Segment Startup Program
$50k credits to collect, clean & act on your customer data.
About this launch
Pre-approved affiliate deals for your newsletter.
Made by
Jake Schonberger
,
✨ Vidya ✨
,
Jake Singer
,
Kelly Claus
and
Mo Turgunov
Featured on July 12th, 2022.
Plug & Play, by Swapstack
is not rated yet. This is Plug & Play, by Swapstack's first launch.
