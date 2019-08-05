Discussion
Maker
Dennis Smink
Hey! We've completely redesign ploi.io the ultimate server management tool. With this update there are also some significant changes under the hood, we have optimized a lot in the backend for your comfort. To sum up the changes; Ditched our logo (all text now) Changed branding color from #62A6A6 to #1853DB Completely redesigned frontend website Completely hauled over the panel design Changed login, register & password forget page Code editor highlighting added Exported sites & servers to 1 general search bar A lot of new features added to API (server creation is still in progress & changelog page is coming to https://developers.ploi.io) Ability to export personal user data to see what we save Speed improvements panel Bug fixes panel
