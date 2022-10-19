Products
PlayerZero
Ranked #2 for today
PlayerZero
Where product analytics meets engineering monitoring
Visit
Upvote 43
3 Months Free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
20% of your bugs are causing 80% of your problems – we find the 20%, show you why they matter, and give you the tools you need to fix them. It’s the product quality platform for product-led teams.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
PlayerZero
About this launch
PlayerZero
Where product analytics meets engineering monitoring
1
review
92
followers
Follow for updates
PlayerZero by
PlayerZero
was hunted by
Animesh Koratana
in
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Animesh Koratana
,
Matt Kasner
,
Rebecca Milazzo
,
Sejal Patel
,
Maria Vinokurskaya
,
Maxwell Matson
and
Colin Flueck
. Featured on October 20th, 2022.
PlayerZero
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is PlayerZero's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
16
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#85
