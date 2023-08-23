Products
This is the latest launch from Playbook
See Playbook’s 2 previous launches
Playbook x Midjourney

Playbook x Midjourney

Automatically save and organize your Midjourney iterations

Streamline your Midjourney workflow by connecting to Playbook’s creative workspace. Playbook will automatically import your creations from Discord, keeping your iterations and prompts effortlessly organized.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Art
 by
Playbook
About this launch
PlaybookCreative storage for all your art files
91reviews
1.4K
followers
Playbook x Midjourney by
Playbook
was hunted by
Henry Tran
in Design Tools, Productivity, Art. Made by
Henry Tran
,
Alex Zirbel
,
Andrea Juwono
and
Jessica Ko
. Featured on August 24th, 2023.
Playbook
is rated 4.9/5 by 91 users. It first launched on August 10th, 2021.
