This is the latest launch from Playbook
See Playbook’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Playbook x Midjourney
Playbook x Midjourney
Automatically save and organize your Midjourney iterations
Visit
Upvote 22
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Streamline your Midjourney workflow by connecting to Playbook’s creative workspace. Playbook will automatically import your creations from Discord, keeping your iterations and prompts effortlessly organized.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Art
by
Playbook
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Playbook
Creative storage for all your art files
91
reviews
1.4K
followers
Follow for updates
Playbook x Midjourney by
Playbook
was hunted by
Henry Tran
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Art
. Made by
Henry Tran
,
Alex Zirbel
,
Andrea Juwono
and
Jessica Ko
. Featured on August 24th, 2023.
Playbook
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 91 users. It first launched on August 10th, 2021.
Upvotes
22
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report