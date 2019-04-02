PlatoWork Brain Stimulator
Wearable to boost your memory, focus and creativity
#4 Product of the DayToday
PlatoWork is the first of its kind: a plug'n'play neurostimulation headset for boosting cognition. The headset uses safe and well-known tDCS technology to optimize your brain’s ability to learn, create, concentrate and rethink.
Amber Smith@lusine_navasardyan
I need this in my life. But before that, i have a question. How often I can use your product each day and how much time should be between the sessions?
Balder OnarheimMaker@baldero · Founder, PlatoScience Neurostimulation
Hi Product Hunt. I'm the CEO of PlatoScience; a Copenhagen based team of neuroscientists, engineers, designers and doctors dedicated to letting you unleash the full potential of your brain in a safe and simple way. Together we’ve created PlatoWork - a wearable designed to boost your cognitive performance. PlatoWork uses a safe and well-known technology called tDCS, which adds a small electric current to help you accelerate processes such as learning, focusing and creative problem solving. The headset is a plug’n’play device, controlled by an app (iOS/Android) It might sound like science fiction, but actually it’s just science 😊 Please let me know if you have any questions!
Narek Vardanyan@narek_vardanyan
If it meets all the claims, looks really very interesting... how many people you have testing this and how long you should use it on a daily basis?
