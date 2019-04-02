Log InSign up
PlatoWork Brain Stimulator

Wearable to boost your memory, focus and creativity

PlatoWork is the first of its kind: a plug'n'play neurostimulation headset for boosting cognition. The headset uses safe and well-known tDCS technology to optimize your brain’s ability to learn, create, concentrate and rethink.
How To Spark Creativity Throughout Your Work DayHow would you like to more easily "turn on" brainstorming in your mind? To prompt your brain's ability to flow between divergent and convergent thinking? This is something that Balder Onarheim and his research partner Morten Friis-Olivarius of the Copenhagen Institute of NeuroCreativity have given some thought to over the past few years.
Zap your brain for a better youMany of these gadgets use tDCS -- transcranial direct current stimulation -- to mildly stimulate or suppress neurons firing in certain areas of the brain. It's a straightforward mechanism that has been heavily studied in connection with everything from math skills to post-stroke rehabilitation.
Hunter
Lynne Hale
Lynne Hale
Lynne Hale
Lynne Hale
Balder Onarheim
Balder Onarheim
Amber Smith
Amber Smith@lusine_navasardyan
I need this in my life. But before that, i have a question. How often I can use your product each day and how much time should be between the sessions?
Balder Onarheim
Balder OnarheimMaker@baldero · Founder, PlatoScience Neurostimulation
Hi Product Hunt. I'm the CEO of PlatoScience; a Copenhagen based team of neuroscientists, engineers, designers and doctors dedicated to letting you unleash the full potential of your brain in a safe and simple way. Together we’ve created PlatoWork - a wearable designed to boost your cognitive performance. PlatoWork uses a safe and well-known technology called tDCS, which adds a small electric current to help you accelerate processes such as learning, focusing and creative problem solving. The headset is a plug’n’play device, controlled by an app (iOS/Android) It might sound like science fiction, but actually it’s just science 😊 Please let me know if you have any questions!
Narek Vardanyan
Narek Vardanyan@narek_vardanyan
If it meets all the claims, looks really very interesting... how many people you have testing this and how long you should use it on a daily basis?
