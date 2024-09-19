Launches
PlanningPoker for Google Meet
PlanningPoker for Google Meet
Get accurate estimates for your next sprint
Estimate story points right inside your meetings - no more context switching! 🎉 It's open source, integrates with Jira & Linear, and also works with Teams, Zoom & Webex.
Task Management
Meetings
GitHub
PlanningPoker.live
About this launch
PlanningPoker.live
Get accurate estimates for your next sprint!
PlanningPoker for Google Meet by
PlanningPoker.live
was hunted by
Gergely Bihary
in
Task Management
,
Meetings
,
GitHub
. Made by
Gergely Bihary
and
Kristof Nagy
. Featured on September 24th, 2024.
PlanningPoker.live
is not rated yet. This is PlanningPoker.live's first launch.
Upvotes
38
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
