PlaceQR
Ranked #9 for today
PlaceQR
Create QR code menus for restaurants
PlaceQR is a free webapp that lets you create online menus for restaurants, pubs, cafés and more... Create a menu in minutes and print its QR code: you can make changes and updates every time you need, without ever having to reprint your QR Codes.
Launched in
Web App
,
Design Tools
,
SaaS
by
PlaceQR
About this launch
PlaceQR by
PlaceQR
was hunted by
Luca A. Rossi
in
Web App
,
Design Tools
,
SaaS
. Made by
Luca A. Rossi
. Featured on February 19th, 2023.
PlaceQR
is not rated yet. This is PlaceQR's first launch.
