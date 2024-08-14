Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
PlaceholderJS
PlaceholderJS
Ridiculously simple and lightweight placeholders
Visit
Upvote 29
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Ridiculously simple and lightweight placeholders. Under 3KB compressed. Add image placeholders to your React development project easily or use our CDN.
Launched in
Productivity
Open Source
Developer Tools
+1 by
PlaceholderJS
About this launch
PlaceholderJS
Ridiculously simple and lightweight placeholders
0
reviews
27
followers
Follow for updates
PlaceholderJS by
PlaceholderJS
was hunted by
Owen Bick
in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Owen Bick
. Featured on August 15th, 2024.
PlaceholderJS
is not rated yet. This is PlaceholderJS's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report