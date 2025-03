PizzaTime for Microsoft Teams Say "thanks" to your teammates with a slice of pizza πŸ• Visit Upvote 56

Hey there! Do you like pizza? Of course, you do! πŸ• Now you can say "thanks" to your teammates with a slice of pizza. Celebrate your team wins, endorse your awesome colleagues, and have fun like never before, because... it's PizzaTime!

Meet the team Show more Show more