Hello Product Hunt! We are a team of 4 designers/developers, each with a considerable amount of experience working in agencies delivering digital products under high expectations against tight deadlines. Over the years we all realized there was a chokepoint that frustrated both developers and designers in need of desperate relief. Designers put in a great deal of effort creating the perfect UI, taking into account every detail that others would dismiss as minutiae - but that make the difference Mark Twain put as ‘The difference between the almost right word and the right word is the difference between the lightning bug and lightning’. Developers focus more on the mechanics and put more time into crafting a flow without hiccups. Put the two together and you get interfaces that are ‘off by 1’. Spacing and alignment issues pop up. Image aspect ratios steer off course. Colors and fonts glitch. The ensuing back and forth between creatives and coders is where the chokepoint arises. So we came up with Pixelworm! Pixelworm takes your design files and compares them with your coded interfaces and lists out all the differences. It currently supports Sketch (through a plugin) and iOS (through a pod library) - both using advanced parsing algorithms. These algorithms are the core of Pixelworm but an algorithm without an interface is like an emperor with no clothes. We designed a UI that is part project management tool, part design tool. On the one hand, mapped components are visually laid out in an easy to read format. On the other, issues are listed out with options to resolve, ignore, and/or reopen. With Pixelworm in your workflow, you can be sure - in a tested and documented fashion - that your design is implemented exactly the way it was intended. To sign up you just need an email and a name :) There is a 1 month free trial period, at the end of which we are sure you will want to use Pixelworm. Head on over to www.pixelworm.io and give it a try! Thanks, The Pixelworm Team.
