New in 2.0: Pixelmator Pro 2.0 is the biggest update to Pixelmator Pro yet. It brings an all-new, even more refined design, support for M1-powered Macs and macOS Big Sur, workspaces and full interface customization, over 200 new color adjustment, effect, layer style, shape, and gradient presets, and a whole lot more. All-New Design • Enjoy a new, more refined, and more modern Mac-native design. • Almost every part of the Pixelmator Pro interface has been meticulously fine-tuned and refreshed to make it even more intuitive. • The gorgeous new Effects browser makes it easier than ever to find and apply effects, featuring live effect previews and instant search. • Full interface customization lets you customize Pixelmator Pro in any way you like. • Choose from four new workspace presets for photography, design, illustration, and painting. • The new, more compact presets browser makes it easier to browse and apply color adjustment, effect, layer style, and shape presets. • Thanks to preset collections, you can now group related presets and even share collections with others. Apple M1 Chip • Native support for the incredible new M1 chip lets you take full advantage of the power of all the new M1-powered devices. • Thanks to its entirely Metal-powered editing engine, Pixelmator Pro can use the unified memory architecture of M1 to greatly speed up image editing. • With a dedicated Neural Engine in the M1 chip, the Core ML-powered features of Pixelmator Pro will see huge performance boosts of up to a staggering 15 times. • Pixelmator Pro 2.0 is a Universal app, so it runs natively on both M1 and Intel-based Mac computers. Big Sur • Pixelmator Pro is now fully compatible with macOS Big Sur. • A beautiful new app icon makes Pixelmator Pro feel right at home in your Dock. • The new unified toolbar, new-look icons, and all-new native controls make Pixelmator Pro a truly native macOS 11 app. • Quickly zoom your images in and out using the new Zoom slider in the unified toolbar. Over 200 New Presets • With over 200 new color adjustment, effect, layer style, gradient, and shape presets, it’s now even easier to make your photos look great and create gorgeous designs and illustrations. • Find 7 new color adjustment preset collections, including Cinematic, Modern Films, Vintage, and Urban. • 8 new effect preset collections showcase the power of the effects in Pixelmator Pro. • Speed up creating designs with beautiful new shape collections like Nature, Science, Education, and more. • A range of beautiful new layer style and gradient presets will make your text, shapes, and illustrations look even better. Workspaces and App Customization • Full app customization gives you complete freedom to customize the position of the Pixelmator Pro Tools and Layers sidebars, the buttons in the new unified toolbar, and the list of visible tools. • Five workspace presets are included: Default, Photography, Illustration, Design, and Painting. • Change the position of the Tools sidebar, the Layers sidebar, and the tool list, saving your favorite workspace layouts as presets. • Customize the Pixelmator Pro toolbar, adding handy new controls like Document Info and the new zoom slider. • Choose which tools you’d like to see in the tool list, keeping your favorites always at hand – find all the new customization options in the View menu. Improvements and Fixes • A Hand tool for scrolling images is now available – its keyboard shortcut is the H key. • The Clone tool can now be selected using the O keyboard shortcut. • The Custom Shape tool has been renamed to Shape, it has a new shape browser, and can be selected using the U keyboard shortcut. • Auto Select can now be customized to select layers instead of groups. • EDR Mode is now supported on all displays that have the ability to display extended dynamic range data. • And much more.
