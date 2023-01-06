Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
PixCap 3D Illustration Pack
Ranked #9 for today
PixCap 3D Illustration Pack
Free & customizable 3D illustrations
Visit
Upvote 31
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Royalty-free 3D illustrations (50 icons) that you can edit in your browser! Adjust angles, colors, and export unlimited images for your websites and ads.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Graphic Design
,
UX Design
by
PixCap 3D Illustration Pack
Observable
Ad
Where teams collaborate with data, faster
About this launch
PixCap 3D Illustration Pack
Free & editable 3D illustration library for designers
4
reviews
51
followers
Follow for updates
PixCap 3D Illustration Pack by
PixCap 3D Illustration Pack
was hunted by
CJ Looi
in
Marketing
,
Graphic Design
,
UX Design
. Made by
CJ Looi
,
Cyril Nie
,
Tri Do
and
Sudharshan C. Babu
. Featured on January 11th, 2023.
PixCap 3D Illustration Pack
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. This is PixCap 3D Illustration Pack's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
26
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#78
Report