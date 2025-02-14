Pitch Lucy AI Adversarial agent game where you pitch tokens Visit Upvote 56

Pitch Lucy is an adversarial agent game where you submit your best token pitches to Lucy, hoping she’ll invest. Convince her, and your token lands in her portfolio, earning you a finder’s fee along the way.

Payment Required Launch tags: Investing • Games • Web3

