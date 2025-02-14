Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Pitch Lucy AI
Pitch Lucy AI
Adversarial agent game where you pitch tokens
Visit
Upvote 56
Pitch Lucy is an adversarial agent game where you submit your best token pitches to Lucy, hoping she’ll invest. Convince her, and your token lands in her portfolio, earning you a finder’s fee along the way.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Investing
•
Games
•
Web3
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
ImageKit - Image and Video API
Ad
On-the-fly resizing, overlays, automatic optimization & CDN
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Pitch Lucy AI
Adversarial Agent Shark Tank Game
Follow
56
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Pitch Lucy AI by
Pitch Lucy AI
was hunted by
Mariano Maisterrena
in
Investing
,
Games
,
Web3
. Made by
Mariano Maisterrena
. Featured on February 15th, 2025.
Pitch Lucy AI
is not rated yet. This is Pitch Lucy AI's first launch.