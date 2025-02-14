Subscribe
Pitch Lucy AI

Adversarial agent game where you pitch tokens
Pitch Lucy is an adversarial agent game where you submit your best token pitches to Lucy, hoping she’ll invest. Convince her, and your token lands in her portfolio, earning you a finder’s fee along the way.
Launch tags:
InvestingGamesWeb3

Meet the team

Built with

About this launch
Adversarial Agent Shark Tank Game
56
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Pitch Lucy AI by
was hunted by
Mariano Maisterrena
in Investing, Games, Web3. Made by
Mariano Maisterrena
. Featured on February 15th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Pitch Lucy AI's first launch.