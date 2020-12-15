Pitch Deck Template for 2021
Hey lovely people of Product Hunt 🖐❤️, It is my pleasure to present to you my last launch of the year. Also, it is a special one for me. I have helped many founders in the last years to build a pitch deck that really impresses investors. But why am I fascinated by the fundraising process and pitch decks in particular? About seven years ago I had my first investors meeting and totally failed to nail a great pitch. The pitch deck I created was more of a simple and boring presentation of numbers and assumptions - I had no clue what a great pitch deck would look like. That is why we decided to build our Pitch Deck Template some time ago. And now we are releasing a new version, that is ready for 2021. 👉 Proven structure based on the analysis of the most successful pitch decks 👉 100+ investor-ready slides 👉 300+ pre-built elements & 5 color options 👉 Easy & Fast to Edit 👉 Works with Powerpoint, Keynote, and Google Slides 👉 Free Guide with instructions for every single slide 📹 Full Video Walk-Trough: 🔥Why using BaseTemplates Pitch Deck Template? ✅ Build your pitch deck fast and cost-effectively ✅ Get inspired by the structure and content ✅ Step by Step Guide for every single slide 🚀 So what are you waiting for? Start building your deck today! I hope you enjoy using the pitch deck template and it will get you the funding (or the attention) your project deserves. 😊 Thank you in advance for your support and feedback! All the best, Max P.S. Anyone who can’t afford the template can write to me at max@basetemplates.com and I will look at what I can do for you!
@basetemplates @maximilian_fleitmann this is amazing! 😊 Just right in time for our upcoming seed round next year. 🤙
@basetemplates @maximilian_fleitmann @michael_sieb Yeah. You will rock that!
@basetemplates @maximilian_fleitmann wonderful slides, that will definitely get a boost for the upcoming year!
@basetemplates @maximilian_fleitmann @michael_sieb amazing work Max this is one of the best investor deck templates I've come across! Awesome work :)
@basetemplates @maximilian_fleitmann @michael_sieb @dansiepen Thank you friends!
9 months ago, I started to build an extensive benchmark of pitch deck templates for startups... When all was said and done, BaseTemplate was #1 on the podium. And that's how I initially got in touch with Max. Last week, Max reached out and asked if I could hunt his 2021 juiced-up template. Of course, I could only say "yes" 😊 I can confidently say this is the most robust, well-designed, comprehensive pitch deck template for startups out there. Congrats on Max and the team for pulling it off! 🎉
@stephnass Thank you so much for hunting! Real pleasure to call you a friend now!
Really love the idea of a template that is filled with an example story. Will be real helpful!
Awesome collection @maximilian_fleitmann ! Love it that you offer the slides for 3 different plattforms! 😁
@maximilian_fleitmann @jensger I know you see a lot of great stuff, so this comment is even more valuable for me! Thank you!