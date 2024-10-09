  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from pipl.ai
    See pipl.ai’s previous launch
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. pipl.ai 2.0
    Ranked #11 for today

    pipl.ai 2.0

    Close 5x more deals with AI-powered cold outreach

    Free Options
    Tired of inefficient cold outreach tools? Discover a game-changing solution that guarantees superior deliverability, built-in prospect enrichments, and AI-powered personalization.
    Launched in
    Chrome Extensions
    Email
    Sales
     +1 by
    pipl.ai
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Zapier
    Loom
    Mercury
    About this launch
    pipl.ai
    pipl.aiAI-powered cold email automation without breaking the bank.
    4reviews
    524
    followers
    pipl.ai 2.0 by
    pipl.ai
    was hunted by
    Yaro Y.
    in Chrome Extensions, Email, Sales. Made by
    Yaro Y.
    . Featured on October 10th, 2024.
    pipl.ai
    is rated 5/5 by 4 users. It first launched on January 8th, 2024.
    Upvotes
    114
    Vote chart
    Comments
    64
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    #11
    Week rank
    #54