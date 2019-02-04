PipeCandy eCommerce site stats
50+ insights on 300K+ eCommerce companies. Get every answer
Learn everything you want to know about an eCommerce company - financials, traffic, tech stack, Twitter engagement and the latest social buzz. The tool is tailored for market research, demand generation, account enrichment, benchmarking and investment.
Ashwin | PipeCandyMaker@ashwinizer · Founder
eCommerce is a big enough industry with its own nuances. Until now it's been crazy hard to find all the information about these companies in one place. We've fixed that with this chrome plugin. You can now find the revenue, shipping volume, tech usage and a lot of other details about most ecommerce companies in English speaking countries, without leaving your browser. I'd be here if you have any questions!
Pat Walls@thepatwalls · Developer, Starter at @starter_story
Very cool. Where do you get the traffic data from?
