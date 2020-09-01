discussion
Would you recommend this product?
17 Reviews
Alexander Isora 🦄Founder @ Unicorn Platform.
I'm the founder of a landing page builder. I'm responsible for uptime of thousands of websites. Of course, we have some internal tools for monitoring uptime, but we also integrated multiple third party service to make sure we aware of any issue even if one of the monitoring services is down. Pingr is the most sophisticated and user-friendly website monitoring app out there. It is was a first sight love <3 I haven't yet received any alerts from Pingr because my project has had 100% uptime. But Pingr is the tool that I trust the most because I know the founder personally and I know his technical skills are beyond amazing.
Share
Upvote (9)
Hey pingr, great to see you on PH. Hey Victor, congrats on launching! I had a chance to use pingr, and I like how simple it is. however, it still provides valuable information. Out of curiosity I watched my blog on a self-hosted server and noticed it's unavailable from time to time that made me make some decisions.I like how you can create public status pages. Victor was open about the changes he's making, and I've enjoyed following that process.
@victor_ponamariov Thanks, I'm glad it brought value to you! And btw thanks for mentioning the podcast 😊
UpvoteShare
Hey Pingr team! This looks super robust, next time I build a website for a client I'll make sure to give a health check with your services. I've added some UX feedback as a thank you - hope some ideas help for future iterations :) Congratulations launching on Product Hunt!
I really like the copywriting on landing page. Simple, Clear, to the Point <3