Ping Parrot
Ping Parrot
AI Powered Chatbot for Your Website
"Imagine a support agent that's always on, never sleeps, and is here to help your customers anytime of the day". Build a custom chatbot in minutes, embed it on your website, and let it help you handle customer support. No coding required.
Launched in
Messaging
Marketing
Bots
by
Ping Parrot
About this launch
Ping Parrot by
Ping Parrot
was hunted by
Idan Masas
in
Messaging
,
Marketing
,
Bots
. Made by
Idan Masas
. Featured on April 8th, 2024.
Ping Parrot
is not rated yet. This is Ping Parrot's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
