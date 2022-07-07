Products
Home
Product
Ping
Ranked #18 for today
Ping
It's like Tinder but for Airbnbs
Ping makes it easy for guests to be notified when their favorite Airbnbs become available — and it's the secret tool the best Airbnb hosts use to maximize bookings.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Travel
,
Marketing automation
by
Ping
About this launch
0
reviews
2
followers
Ping by
Ping
was hunted by
Zach Busekrus
in
SaaS
,
Travel
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
Zach Busekrus
and
Matt Fall
. Featured on July 8th, 2022.
Ping
is not rated yet. This is Ping's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#18
Weekly rank
#116
