Home
Product
Pill Buddy: Cute meds tracker, reminders
Cute way to remember to take your medicines & supplements
Visit
Upvote 61
A cute mascot that reminds you to take your medications & supplements on time. But watch out — he gets increasingly annoying if you miss a dose!
Free
Launch tags:
Health & Fitness
•
Medical
Meet the team
About this launch
Cute way to remember to take your medicines & supplements
Follow
61
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
was hunted by
Kai
in
Health & Fitness
,
Medical
. Made by
Kai
. Featured on May 23rd, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Pill Buddy: Cute meds tracker, reminders's first launch.