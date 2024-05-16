Launches
Free online motion design and video editor

Pikimov is a web-based alternative to After Effects for common motion design jobs and video editing. It's free, no registration needed and runs directly in Chrome
Photo & Video
Video
Photopea
Photopea
1,346 upvotes
Photopea is my daily image editor, it inspired me to create Pikimov, an online free video editor
Three.js
Three.js
775 upvotes
Three.js is the 3D engine used for rendering compositions in Pikimov
About this launch
Pikimovfree online motion design and video editor
was hunted by
clément c.
in Photo & Video, Video. Made by
clément c.
. Featured on May 16th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Pikimov's first launch.
